17-year-old driver killed after thrown from car along I-95 in Lumberton

One person was killed and another critically hurt after a crash Tuesday morning along I-95 in Lumberton.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and another critically hurt after a crash Tuesday morning along I-95 in Lumberton.

Lumberton police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. between the 13- and 14-mile markers on the interstate.

The 17-year-old driver was heading north when the car ran off the road and overturned.

The teen was thrown from the car and died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old female passenger sustained critical injuries and was flown to the hospital.

The identity of the 17-year-old driver has not been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.

