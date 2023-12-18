Wilmington police looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 17-year-old Jamarion Stanley.

According to the announcement, Stanley was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, near the Walmart on Sigmon Road. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark grey or black pants.

Police describe Stanley as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

