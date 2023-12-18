Wilmington FD stresses safety after space heater causes fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is stressing safety after a fire over the weekend due to a space heater.

Nobody was injured, but the family was displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross, according to the WFD.

“Wilmington Fire crews responded to several fires this weekend. One of which was caused by space heaters. There were two of them plugged into one extension cord and it started a fire in the bathroom,” a WFD Instagram post from Dec. 18 states.

The WFD reminds the pubic to:

Only plug space heaters into the wall outlet and not into extension cords

Only use one space heater per outlet

Turn the heater off when sleeping or away from your home

Get a space heater with tip over protection, meaning a space heater that shuts off automatically when knocked over

Keep your space heater at least three feet from anything flammable

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.