Wilmington FD stresses safety after space heater causes fire

The Wilmington Fire Department is reminding the community to practice safe heater safety.
The Wilmington Fire Department is reminding the community to practice safe heater safety.(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is stressing safety after a fire over the weekend due to a space heater.

Nobody was injured, but the family was displaced and is being helped by the Red Cross, according to the WFD.

“Wilmington Fire crews responded to several fires this weekend. One of which was caused by space heaters. There were two of them plugged into one extension cord and it started a fire in the bathroom,” a WFD Instagram post from Dec. 18 states.

The WFD reminds the pubic to:

  • Only plug space heaters into the wall outlet and not into extension cords
  • Only use one space heater per outlet
  • Turn the heater off when sleeping or away from your home
  • Get a space heater with tip over protection, meaning a space heater that shuts off automatically when knocked over
  • Keep your space heater at least three feet from anything flammable

