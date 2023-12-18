Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Warming shelter opening in Wilmington on Tuesday and Wednesday

A warming shelter in Wilmington
A warming shelter in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A warming shelter is opening at Grace UMC on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 19-20, for people experiencing homelessness to stay warm and out of the cold weather.

WECT is forecasting the weather to get as cold as the mid 20s in the next couple of days. See your full First Alert Forecast.

Guest check in is at 5:30 p.m., and the church is located at 401 Grace Street, Wilmington.

You can learn more about The Warming Shelter, which is organizing the shelter, on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

An ad for the 2024 Port City Rip the Runway
Port City Rip the Runway to feature local DJs, models and more
New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.
Local outreach events to share info on Medicaid and other programs
Visitor restrictions to begin Tuesday at Novant Health due to increase in respiratory illness
Christmas Tree
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host Nights of Lights from Dec. 20-22