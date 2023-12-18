Warming shelter opening in Wilmington on Tuesday and Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A warming shelter is opening at Grace UMC on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 19-20, for people experiencing homelessness to stay warm and out of the cold weather.

WECT is forecasting the weather to get as cold as the mid 20s in the next couple of days. See your full First Alert Forecast.

Guest check in is at 5:30 p.m., and the church is located at 401 Grace Street, Wilmington.

You can learn more about The Warming Shelter, which is organizing the shelter, on its website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.