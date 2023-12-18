Senior Connect
Wallace police arrest four people after home invasion; one still wanted

Roddarius Plummer, Alejandro Silva, Jermaine Faulk, Samantha Courtright, Raimon Parker (police did not clarify which mugshot belonged to which person, but they have been placed in the same order they were originally listed in)(Wallace Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace police have arrested four of five people suspected of taking part in a home invasion back in July, per a Wallace Police Department announcement on Dec. 18, 2023.

The WPD says that officers responded to E Carol C Mhp Lane in Wallace at about 3:46 a.m. on July 29 in connection to a home invasion and attempted robbery.

“One of the residents encountered the suspects as they were entering the front door and attempted to get them out of his home. The resident had armed himself with a machete and struck one of the suspects who brandished a firearm. The suspect with the firearm was struck on the hand and all suspects fled from the scene,” a WPD announcement states.

Since then, four people have been arrested and charged for their suspected involvement:

  • 19-year-old Roddarious Plummer was charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of felony conspiracy.
  • 21-year-old Alejandro Silva was charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of felony conspiracy.
  • 34-year-old Jermaine Faulk was charged with first-degree burglary, aid and abet armed robbery, accessory after the fact, and two counts of felony conspiracy.
  • 19-year-old Samantha Courtright was charged with aid and abet armed robbery and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Police have active warrants for the arrest of 22-year-old Raimon Parker, who was charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raimon is asked to contact the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126, policeinfo@wallacenc.gov, or message us here,” the announcement continues.

