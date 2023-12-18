Senior Connect
Visitor restrictions to begin Tuesday at Novant Health due to increase in respiratory illness

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health will begin implementing visitor restrictions Tuesday as “respiratory viruses become more prevalent,” an announcement from Novant states.

“Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 a.m., children under age 13 are asked not to visit Novant Health hospitals in an effort to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses,” the release says.

Novant provided the following guidelines for visitation:

  • “Stay home if under 13, unless seeking care or other special circumstances. Children under age 13 are asked not to visit Novant Health hospitals. Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a family member who is in end-of-life care. In these instances, parents should work with the patient’s care team to make arrangements.
  • Masks remain optional for visitors.
  • Stay home if you’re sick. People ages 13 years and older who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, sore throat, fever or cough should not visit patients being treated at area hospitals. However, people who are seeking treatment at hospitals are not subject to the restriction but will be asked to wear a mask.”

Additionally, the healthcare provider asks that patients visit the emergency department only “if they are experiencing a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.” For more information about what level of care to seek in case of injury or illness, please visit the Novant Health website.

