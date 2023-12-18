Two men killed after stopping to help driver stuck in ditch on I-87

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Two men were killed Sunday while trying to help someone who crashed on Interstate 87.

A black SUV went off the road into a ditch. Two men pulled over to help and walked over to the grassy area where the crash happened.

The two people were off the roadway offering their assistance when a car lost control and hit both of them. The driver’s car crashed into a ditch.

Roger J. McMurray, 45, of Greenville, died at the scene. Gregory J. Harman, 53, of Raleigh, was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh, where he died shortly thereafter.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.