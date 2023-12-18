Tar Heel great Eric Montross dies after cancer diagnosis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Former North Carolina basketball player and Tar Heel Sports Network analyst Eric Montross died on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, his family announced on Monday morning. He was 52 years old.

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age,” Carolina Athletics said in a statement.

