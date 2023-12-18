Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tar Heel great Eric Montross dies after cancer diagnosis

Eric Montross passed away in 2023.
Eric Montross passed away in 2023.(UNC Basketball)
By Louis Fernandez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Former North Carolina basketball player and Tar Heel Sports Network analyst Eric Montross died on Sunday after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, his family announced on Monday morning. He was 52 years old.

“Carolina Athletics, the Tar Heel basketball family and the entire University community are profoundly saddened and stunned by the loss of Eric Montross, one of our most beloved former student-athletes, at far too young an age,” Carolina Athletics said in a statement.

Read the full story on WRAL Sports.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

Carolina Panthers place-kicker Eddy Pineiro (4) kicks the game winning field goal against the...
Pineiro's field goal gives Panthers 9-7 win over Falcons, knocks Atlanta out of 1st in NFC South
Grayson McCall, a graduate of Porter Ridge High School and three-time conference player of the...
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall announces he is transferring to NC State
Clemson midfielder Ousmane Sylla (10) battles Notre Dame midfielder KK Baffour (16) for the...
Clemson men’s soccer wins national championship, def. Notre Dame 2-1
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass during the first half an NCAA college...
UNC QB Drake Maye declares for 2024 NFL Draft, opts out of bowl game