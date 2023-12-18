Storm Coverage Across New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many people stayed inside away from the rain and the cold on Sunday not everyone was going to let the storm stop their day.

A storm rolling in throughout Southeastern, North Carolina, brought in strong winds, flooding and high tides. Areas across New Hanover County experienced road closures paired with on and off rain.

However, Carly Stephens from Wrightsville Beach says that Sunday’s weather is perfect, especially for exercise.

“I love running in the rain it’s my absolute favorite thing to do. It just is super rejuvenating, it’s really nice because there is nobody out here and you just get to enjoy the view as your running and it’s just really refreshing to have that rain hitting your face as you run,” said Stephens.

In Carolina Beach, things were brought to a standstill for some neighbors. People say they did not plan on dealing with flooding in December.

Sophia Herzog says the wind could be felt from inside of her home. “It’s pretty unexpected, today’s weather,” said Herzog.

For many people the end of Atlantic Hurricane Season also means the end of bad storms.

“It’s pretty intense, it’s definitely a lot more water than I anticipated when I came out here. It’s just a lot and I know it’s low tide right now, so I’m just wondering what it’s going to be like in a few hours when the tide comes up,” said Mark Herzog.

It’s not just the beaches being hit hard it’s local businesses too. The Masonboro area of Wilmington also saw heavy amounts of wind and rain.

“A day like this we hardly sell any kind of gas,” said Musa Agil, the owner of Masonboro Country Store.

Agil’s business was impacted in September because of Tropical Storm Ophelia. The storm knocked over his gas station canopy leaving the pumps out in the elements.

Agil says a storm like Sunday’s is not helping business but they are doing okay.

“Well, we feel awful because we’re never going to get gas business on a day like this and we are waiting for the canopy to be installed. So a day like this, I don’t think anybody would come and try to get gas and get soaking wet just to get five dollars or ten dollars worth of gas.”

But the hope is the rain, wind, and flooding will not dampen the Christmas spirit.

