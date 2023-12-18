Potential world record-breaking bear taken by bow and arrow in Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A hunter in one Eastern Carolina county took down a possible world record-breaking black bear recently with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity this weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 lbs.

Their Wildlife Management Division believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is for a 700-lb bear in Morris County, New Jersey brought down by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get the bear skull officially scored by Pope & Young as well as Boone & Crockett. Before an animal can be officially measure, a “drying period” of at least 60 days must elapse.

