Port City Rip the Runway to feature local DJs, models and more

An ad for the 2024 Port City Rip the Runway
An ad for the 2024 Port City Rip the Runway(Better is Possible)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Rip the Runway will showcase local DJs, models, makeup artists and more on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event is a scholarship fundraiser that started in 2012 in honor of Lillie Ann Heggins, who was the mother of local radio personality Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman. Bigg B and his wife Suprena Hickman founded Better is Possible, which runs the event.

“Hundreds attend annually ranging from teenagers to elders and of various socioeconomic backgrounds. They travel from within the Carolinas and some guests, stylists, and designers even travel long distance in support of this event. The environment is described as a fun, family-friendly environment. The beautiful result is a community uniting to support each other and help send a child to college,” the Rip the Runway website states.

It will be held at CFCC Union Station. General admission tickets are $50, and there are options available for donations and VIP tickets all available online here.

