Over 13,000 gallons of sewage discharged from Shallotte wastewater main

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - About 13,370 gallons of sewage were discharged from the Town of Shallotte’s wastewater force main at 109 Main Street on Monday morning, Dec. 18.

Per the town, the discharge lasted for about an hour and a half and partially flowed into the surface waters of Woodward Branch.

“The broken line was immediately repaired to prevent further discharge. This notice was required by North Carolina General Statutes, Article 21, Chapter 143.215.1C For more information contact the Town of Shallotte at 910.754.4032. The Division of Emergency Management was notified of the event on 10/22/20223 and is reviewing the matter,” a town announcement states.

