Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Over 13,000 gallons of sewage discharged from Shallotte wastewater main

The Town of Shallotte
The Town of Shallotte(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - About 13,370 gallons of sewage were discharged from the Town of Shallotte’s wastewater force main at 109 Main Street on Monday morning, Dec. 18.

Per the town, the discharge lasted for about an hour and a half and partially flowed into the surface waters of Woodward Branch.

“The broken line was immediately repaired to prevent further discharge. This notice was required by North Carolina General Statutes, Article 21, Chapter 143.215.1C For more information contact the Town of Shallotte at 910.754.4032. The Division of Emergency Management was notified of the event on 10/22/20223 and is reviewing the matter,” a town announcement states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

Bellamy Mansion Museum to host Nights of Lights from Dec. 20-22
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host Nights of Lights from Dec. 20-22
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington
Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington
Novant Health announces $10 million to grow healthcare workforce in Wilmington
Novant Health announces $10 million to grow healthcare workforce in Wilmington
Tires washed ashore on Holden Beach after the storm that took place on Dec. 17, 2023.
Several hundred tires wash ashore at Holden Beach after storm
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right.
Sheriff: 2 children dead after Denver, NC house fire