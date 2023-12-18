Novant Health announces $10 million to grow healthcare workforce in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health on Monday announced a $10 million commitment to helping make sure there are more healthcare workers in southeastern North Carolina.

According to Novant, $5 million in scholarships will be awarded over the next five years to students in healthcare programs at Cape Fear Community College and CFCC. This funding was announced on the same day as the New Hanover Community Endowment announcing over $22 million in grants to support the recruitment, training and retention of healthcare talent in southeastern NC.

“The scholarships will empower residents to both advance their careers and apply those skills to care for their neighbors,” said Laurie Whalin, chief operating officer of Novant Health’s Coastal region. “These opportunities will help provide financial stability to existing and future team members while ensuring southeastern North Carolina continues to attract and retain local talent.”

Novant says the investment will also help make sure there are nurse preceptors that can teach nursing students while on clinical rotations in healthcare settings. One report found that the state could be short over 12,000 registered nurses in 10 years, according to Novant.

“This commitment is about doing the right thing for the Wilmington region to support job growth and create a healthier future for our community,” said Amy Akers, chief nursing officer for Novant Health’s Coastal region. “This funding will mean more nurses and skilled clinicians providing care here for years to come.”

