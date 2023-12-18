Senior Connect
NHHS alum Trot Nixon inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame

Trot Nixon, former Red Sox player and New Hanover High School alum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Red Sox player and New Hanover High School alum Trot Nixon was named as one of the 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees, per an MLB press release.

Nixon was inducted alongside Jonathan Papelbon, Dustin Pedroia and Elaine Steward.

He was named the NCHSAA’s Player of the Year in both football and baseball in the 1990s, broke records on his football team and led the Wildcat baseball team to victory.

1on1 with Jon Evans: Trot Nixon is still spending time on the field, but now as a dad and coach
Trot Nixon selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame

