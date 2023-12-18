NHHS alum Trot Nixon inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Red Sox player and New Hanover High School alum Trot Nixon was named as one of the 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees, per an MLB press release.

Nixon was inducted alongside Jonathan Papelbon, Dustin Pedroia and Elaine Steward.

He was named the NCHSAA’s Player of the Year in both football and baseball in the 1990s, broke records on his football team and led the Wildcat baseball team to victory.

