New Year’s Eve events across southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events will be held for New Year’s Eve throughout southeastern North Carolina.

The sixth annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Burgaw, with a fireworks show after the drop of the blueberry.

The Ace Party Band will play at 5 p.m., with a variety of food trucks and vendors at the event.

To learn more information, email Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism or call 910-300-6401.

The Museum of Coastal Carolina and The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Recreation Department are hosting a Noon Year’s Eve at Ocean Isle Beach beginning from 11 a.m.

The event will feature free crafts, refreshments, a dance party and face painting at Town Center Park, with a countdown to ‘Noon Year’ at noon.

More information can be found here.

A ‘New Year’s Eve Gala featuring The Producers:’ benefit to support the preservation of Thalian Hall is also being held with Thalian Hall’s signature event.

The event features dinner, drinks and a performance of a hit Broadway musical by Opera House Theatre Company, where a New Year’s Eve party will be hosted after the show.

You can dance with the cast of Opera House Theatre Company’s The Producers in the Ballroom, Karaoke in the Stein Theatre, a ball drop at midnight, and more.

To learn more about the event, visit their website here.

An Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration is being held at 9 p.m. between Carolina Beach and Kure Beach, with the event being held at Kure Beach Ocean Front Park at 9 p.m.

The giant beach ball being dropped at midnight will be followed by fireworks, and the event will also feature a DJ, dancing, refreshments and party favors available for purchase.

For details, visit their website here.

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is also hosting its own New Year’s Noon.

The family-friendly event features crown decorating, creating a streamer wand, a reflection on the past year, and a juice toast to 2024.

The event will culminate in a confetti toss at noon.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.