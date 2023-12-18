New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment Board announced the recipients of $53 million in grant funding Monday.

The community endowment was established to handle the $1.2 billion gained by the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. The board received over 200 applications for grants totaling $336 million.

More than $22 million in strategic grants will go toward a partnership between UNCW’s College of Health and Human Services, Cape Fear Community College, New Hanover County Schools and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce to “revolutionize the health care talent landscape by prioritizing the recruitment, training, and retention of skilled professionals in New Hanover County.”

UNCW: $10,253,500

Cape Fear Community College Foundation: $10,153,633

New Hanover County Schools: $1.68 million

Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation: $250,000

New Hanover Community Endowment President William Buster addressed why UNCW and CFCC, both educational institutions that receive significant funding from the state, topped the list with the largest amount of funding.

“What we’re supporting is expansion of more students--making sure we keep students in our community college, keeping students inside so there’s additional resources for afterschool care for children, healthcare access, rental assistance. None of those things the state will provide,” Buster said.

Also receiving strategic grants, which means multi-year funding, will be:

Communities in Schools of Cape Fear ($3,226,419): The grant will support CIS to continue Freedom School, a summer literacy program, the next three years. It will help CIS expand into six additional school sites, and supports the effort to bring the Full-Service Community Schools model to New Hanover County.

YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear ($2,804,811): The grant will support increased access to families by providing affordable childcare, delivering a wide range of wrap-around services for children, transforming the lives of parents and children through the innovative Parents As Teachers model.

SmartStart of New Hanover County ($658,596.60): The grant will support two family strengthening programs, Circle of Parents, a peer support group, and Kaleidoscope Play & Learn groups.

Glow Academy/Spark Academy ($3,305,000): The grant will support compensation to retain skilled staff, office expenses to manage administrative tasks, occupancy costs to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment, and capital expenditures for building repair, equipment maintenance, and capital reserve. A significant portion of the budget is allocated to subsidize financial aid for families in need and to invest in professional development staff training to enhance the quality of education provided.

Union Missionary Baptist Church ($450,000): The grant supports UMBC’s After-School Program, which is a Monday through Friday program that provides transportation from several area schools and is open until 10 p.m., allowing working families to maintain employment schedules. Funds will go toward the purchase of additional vans to transport students, playground equipment, computer equipment, staff, and additional training and professional development for educators.

MedNorth Health Center ($2,000,000): This grant supports the expansion of MedNorth Health Center from 16,557 to approximately 46,269 square feet. The expansion increases access to care by hiring more providers/staff and expanding services.

Cape Fear Clinic ($1,200,000): This grant supports Cape Fear Clinic in providing healthcare services to clients/patients/members of The Healing Place, Good Shepherd Center, LINC, and A Safe Place.

NourishNC ($450,000): This grant supports NourishNC’s free mobile grocery truck, Mobile MoM, which serves food-insecure children in their neighborhoods, pediatric offices, schools, and at other nonprofits.

Cape Fear Community College Foundation ($5,500,000): This grant will supports the CFCC Foundation’s aims to broaden its impact on high school students by discovering and connecting with individuals interested in advanced manufacturing and other industry sectors. The goal is to provide students with post-secondary education, career pathways, and apprenticeship opportunities.

YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina ($4,000,000): This grant will support the YMCA’s expansion of its Midtown YMCA location into a full-service facility to serve more preschool and elementary-aged students through childcare, swimming, and sports, and to offer additional exercise opportunities for both youth and adults.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina ($1,653,200): This grant supports the Club’s continued growth with a commitment to providing quality out-of-school programming in a safe, supportive environment. A secondary focus is on Youth of the Year and workforce development programs. A portion of the budget will support acquisition of transportation equipment and other capital improvements to include safety, refurbishment of ballfields and playgrounds, and a computer lab.

DREAMS Center for Arts Education ($795,774.00): This grant supports DREAMS efforts to expand its outreach. The grant will expand DREAMS visual arts apprenticeship program.

El Cuerpo/Christ Community Church ($200,000): The grant will support El Cuerpo’s comprehensive, long-term approach to expand and replicate the current tutoring model to serve additional schools. Over the next two years, the program will grow to include K-8th grade students, as well as continue to mentor future educators by providing guided teaching opportunities.

Community Justice Center: New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office ($3,439,066) and Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center Inc. ($1,578,830): The grant supports the creation of a Community Justice Center (CJC), which will be housed at the Harrelson Center. The CJC’s multidisciplinary team of approximately two dozen professionals will include prosecutors, law enforcement, and direct service providers who will work to solve, prove, and prevent crime; support victims in achieving safety, stability, and self-sufficiency; provide mental health services and rehabilitation to reduce recidivism and improve community safety. The CJC will be open 24 hours a day.

Organizations receiving responsive grants, which means one-time, one-year funding, will be:

American Red Cross ($38,000): This funding will allow American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area of North Carolina to purchase a new community emergency vehicle to replace an older one in Wilmington. The new vehicle will be used to transport staff, volunteers, and equipment to and from mobile blood drives, bring collected blood to processing centers, test blood and deliver safe blood to patients in need.

Blue Ribbon Commission Prevention of Youth Violence dba Voyage ($112,200): This grant funding will allow Voyage to continue and expand programming focused on improving behavioral and educational outcomes, closing the achievement gap, providing wrap-around services, and implementing innovative techniques to support public K-8 education. This grant will provide support for Voyage’s existing after-school programming as well as allow for a pilot expansion of the program to Snipes Academy.

Cape Fear Literacy Council ($46,000): This grant funding will allow Cape Fear Literacy Council to hire a consultant to facilitate organizational design and change management. It also will support payroll expenses, the pilot of a professional development workshop series and some facility repairs.

Elderhaus ($75,000): This grant funding will allow Elderhaus to continue operating as the only Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly in New Hanover County. This program features a comprehensive service delivery system and integrated Medicare and Medicaid financing. Elderhaus will purchase equipment/a vehicle and provide professional development for their CNA staff and support additional overhead expenses.

Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Inc. D/b/a Lower Cape Fear LifeCare ($50,000): This grant funding will allow Lower Cape Fear LifeCare to perform numerous maintenance and improvement projects at their Wilmington Inpatient Care Center.

St Jude’s Metropolitan Community Church ($40,000): This grant funding will allow St. Jude’s to provide for the needs of those experiencing hunger, food insecurity, and lack of permanent housing through the Community Food Pantry, Lunches for the Homeless, and Breakfast and Showers programs.

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington ($87,000): This grant funding will allow UNCW’s MI CASA Mentoring Program to expand the diversity of tour locations throughout the state to focus on HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions. It will also provide laptops to program mentees to close technology gaps, secure spots in the Young Writers Camp, and organize a Transition Orientation Day and provide guidance for the first 30 days of higher education for MI CASA graduates attending college/university in the Fall 2024.

YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear Inc ($200,000): This grant funding will allow the YWCA to continue operating as one of three year-round aquatics centers available to the public in New Hanover County. The grant will allow the YWCA to replace the equipment needed to convert its outdoor pool into an indoor facility.

Northside Food Cooperative ($249,715): This grant funding will allow the Northside Food Cooperative to continue community engagement. The grant will fund the expansion of Frankie’s Outdoor Market and Northside Community Dinners while also building staff capacity through wage support.

Kids Making It, Inc. ($103,420): This grant funding will allow Kids Making It to increase capacity and program reach. The grant will fund a new 15-passenger van, additional programming staff, security cameras and software, carport for additional external programming space, privacy fence, and new mailbox.

Eden Village of Wilmington ($55,000): This grant funding will allow Eden Village to procure and operate a generator for residents with limited income to provide greater economic stability.

Child Development Center Inc ($65,500): This grant funding will allow the Child Development Center to support scholarships/tuition assistance for families for the summer program that runs 8 weeks and operates 5 days a week.

Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. ($100,000): This grant funding will allow Legal Aid’s Wilmington office to fund Second Chance Wilmington, a criminal record expungement program, and to expand to into driver’s license restoration and supporting services navigation.

Seeds of Healing Inc ($140,267): This grant funding will allow Seeds of Healing to expand the capacity of peer educators to engage clients with self-care, expanding program space for in-person services, and enabling proficient data collection, analysis, and dissemination of programmatic outcomes that measure impact and program milestones. The grant will support overhead costs to bring volunteers into staff roles and further leveraging peer support work.

Non-profit organizations that focus on critical issues in the community such as affordable housing, mental health and the opioid crisis received little to no funding. Buster says some of those organizations will likely receive funding in the next cycle.

“We had 170 great opportunities that we didn’t support,” he said. “The way we look at those--those are the conversations that we begin with next year.”

The $53 million granted is only about four percent of the over $1 billion from the sale of the hospital. This is the second cycle of grants decided by the New Hanover Community Endowment Board. Buster says there will be many more grants as the endowment is not going anywhere.

“The money is not running out. The way we are doing it allows us to be in perpetuity,” Buster said. “My intension is to stop having large one-time announcements. I want to get into a sequence of having grants roll out as much as we can--every quarter--every month if we can.”

