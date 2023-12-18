Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington on Monday afternoon, Dec. 18.

According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, it seems like the moped rider crashed in the metal grate portion of the bridge.

The rider was injured and is being transported to the hospital, per police.

As of 1:30 p.m., traffic is still backed up on U.S. 17/76 heading in to Wilmington.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

