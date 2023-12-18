Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Moped rider injured after crash on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington

Crews respond to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Crews respond to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge(City of Wilmington North Carolina)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a moped crash on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge heading into Wilmington on Monday afternoon, Dec. 18.

According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, it seems like the moped rider crashed in the metal grate portion of the bridge.

The rider was injured and is being transported to the hospital, per police.

As of 1:30 p.m., traffic is still backed up on U.S. 17/76 heading in to Wilmington.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees
One lane of I-140 to close through Dec. 22 near Castle Hayne Road
City officials say CSX plans to temporarily close lanes on 16th and 17th Streets near...
TRAFFC ALERT: Lane closures expected on 16th, 17th streets this week