Men arrested after shooting inside Scotland County grocery store

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two men were arrested after a shooting inside a Scotland County grocery store late last week.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Friday at the County Line Grocery on Highway 71 near Maxton. Deputies said one of the suspects, Bryton Locklear, was at the scene with a gunshot wound. Locklear was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second suspect, Bryan Chavis, showed up at a hospital later with a gunshot wound.

Both men were treated and released from the hospital before being arrested.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Locklear was charged with attempted first-degree murder along with several other weapons charges. He’s being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Chavis, meanwhile, faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a weapon inside an occupied property. Chavis was also placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates

