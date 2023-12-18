Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting at convenience store in Columbus County

Anthony Edward Wright Jr.
Anthony Edward Wright Jr.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Wright Jr. from Chadbourn was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 15, in connection to a fatal shooting at a convenience store on June 8, 2020.

He was sentenced to consecutive active sentences of 84-113 months and 17-30 months in prison after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting claimed the life of Brandon Demarcus Baldwin from Whiteville.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

A warming shelter in Wilmington
Warming shelter opening in Wilmington on Tuesday and Wednesday
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health announces $10 million to grow healthcare workforce in Wilmington
An ad for the 2024 Port City Rip the Runway
Port City Rip the Runway to feature local DJs, models and more