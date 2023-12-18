Man sentenced in fatal 2020 shooting at convenience store in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Wright Jr. from Chadbourn was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 15, in connection to a fatal shooting at a convenience store on June 8, 2020.

He was sentenced to consecutive active sentences of 84-113 months and 17-30 months in prison after being convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting claimed the life of Brandon Demarcus Baldwin from Whiteville.

