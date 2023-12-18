Senior Connect
Local outreach events to share info on Medicaid and other programs

New Hanover County Health and Human Services building.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services has announced three outreach events to help the community connect with programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

“If you have questions about Medicaid or need help with the application process visit one of the outreach events being held throughout December. Assistance is available for first-time applicants only and is not intended for individuals currently receiving benefits or who may need recertification,” a county announcement states.

The first will be at the NHC HHS building (1650 Greenfield St, Wilmington) on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second will be at the Nir Family YMCA (2710 Market Street, Wilmington) on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The third will be at the New Hanover County Main Library (201 Chestnut St., Wilmington) on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

