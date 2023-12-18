Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temps to plunge, blustery conditions remain following coastal storm

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The strong storm system that lumbered through the Cape Fear Region, Carolinas, and adjacent Atlantic waters is racing away, leaving in its wake record-setting rainfall, eroded beachline and gusty winds. Rain chances will drop off with more tranquil conditions return in the week ahead, but lingering blustery winds through Monday night will be reason to keep your holiday inflatables deflated for another day.

Temperatures will struggle to gain traction to near 60 Monday, and following the passage of a cold front will likely fall short of 50 Tuesday. Nighttime temperature will feature plenty of freezing & frosty 20s & 30s. Winds may add an extra feeling of cold, too, so extra T.L.C. for the outdoor animals & people in your lives.

See more details in the seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook through Christmas & beyond with your WECT Weather App!

