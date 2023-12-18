Endowment grants to fund efforts to recruit, retain healthcare employees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The most substantial portion of the $53 million in grant funding announced Monday by the New Hanover Community Endowment will go towards efforts to recruit and retain healthcare workers.

The $1.2 billion endowment was created after New Hanover County sold New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. Like hospitals across the country, however, the NHRMC continues to face a staffing shortage, especially when it comes to nurses.

“It is an emergent, urgent [need] that we tackle this,” said Chief Nursing Officer Amy Akers.

More than $22 million has been awarded to four entities working to address healthcare staffing shortages in New Hanover County. The funding is part of a strategic grant that will last for three years.

UNC Wilmington, Cape Fear Community College, New Hanover County Schools, and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will all use the money they receive to explore ways to keep healthcare employees in New Hanover County.

UNCW and CFCC received about $3.5 million for a joint effort to find a long-term solution to the problem. This includes the advancement of pathway programs and an increased admission of students interested in the medical field.

CFCC will receive an additional $8.6 million over the next three years. President Jim Morton says part of the funding will go towards helping students overcome personal and financial hardship so they can stay in school.

“Many of our students, you know, average age is probably 25 years of age, they’ve left high school, maybe started a family to have children or get married,” said Morton. “And so, there’s other family issues getting in the way which keep them out of school.”

Morton says upwards of 40% of students who enroll in CFCC’s nursing program do not graduate. He hopes the funding from the endowment will help to change that.

“We can hire additional faculty, staff, of course. But the student support, the wraparound services that this is going to provide is going to help with our retention because our retention is actually students who begin the program, but they have to drop out because of financial issues and life gets in the way,” said Morton.

UNCW will receive an additional $8.3 million to, in part, recruit students who are committed to living and working in New Hanover County after graduation.

Both educational institutions receive funding from the state, but UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety says the endowment grant is a way to make sure changes can be made promptly.

“The state funding lags, it takes a long time,” said Volety. “We can apply for state funding, it might take five, six, seven years for the funding to flow through and then build in the lag time in creating or expanding the pipeline of students who would come.”

Educational leaders said Monday that one way to create students interested in the medical field is to introduce them to the profession at a young age. New Hanover County Schools will receive $1.7 million from the endowment to give students first-hand experience in healthcare.

When it comes to recruiting and retaining nurses and other healthcare workers, however, affordable housing is an issue officials are trying to solve. Wilmington Chamber of Commerce President Natalie English says the $250,000 the chamber receives from the endowment will be used to explore a healthcare housing cohort.

“We know today, many of our nursing students are recruited back to their hometowns, to larger markets in our state, and we need to keep them here,” English said.

English says it will likely take other partnerships to get a future housing program off the ground, but she is confident that this will help to get things started.

“We have a vision for what might be cohort housing for what is definitely cohort programming,” she said.

New Hanover County Commissioner Rob Zapple was the only commissioner on the board at the time of the hospital sale to vote against it. At that time, he expressed concerns about what might come from the endowment.

Zapple says he is pleased to see the investment in helping patients in New Hanover County.

“We have this collaboration that’s happening here now which just feels right to go after solving some of our healthcare problems here, specifically focused on the nursing issue right here with UNCW, Cape Fear Community College, and our public school system to get our children when they’re younger, interested, you know, in healthcare overall,” said Zapple.

Novant Health also announced a $10 million commitment to grow the healthcare workforce, which includes $5 million in scholarships for UNCW and CFCC students enrolled in healthcare programs.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.