Armed jewelry store owner stops smash-and-grab in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scary moments for employees at a south Charlotte jewelry store as three masked men rushed in Friday afternoon and started smashing display cases trying to steal the merchandise.

This happened at the Ballantyne Jewelry store just before closing. The crime sent employees running for the back offices, but this family-owned business wasn’t going down without a fight.

No warning and little time to react when masked men with evil intent showed up at the front door.

“It’s definitely not the first time they’ve done this.” the store owner said.

Last Friday afternoon, just before closing time at the Ballantyne Jewelry store, a foreboding sight. An SUV with paper tags backs into a parking spot. Three men armed with sledgehammers and bad intent make their way towards the front door.

“I saw three guys run in here with sledgehammers.”

Yohan Tekin is one of the owners at this family jewelry store, a shop that’s been part of the community for decades. He says when the trio breached the front door, that’s when they headed toward the high-end merchandise.

“Started smashing our watch cases, then went on to the jewelry part of the store. Tekin told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

Their method was systematic and planned out. The lead guy punching his way through 13 display cases holding Rolex watches and diamonds. The other two scampering to grab whatever they could through the shattered glass. All three wearing masks making it difficult to see who the perps were.

Crimes like this have happened in our area before as well. Not long ago in Birkdale Village, the Finks Jewelry store was hit not once but twice, surveillance video capturing the crime as it went down. The fact that this is happening has some owners checking the front door every time it opens.

“The smash and grab stuff is pretty prevalent right now.” Sam Falls of Falls Jewelry in Concord said.

Although this story didn’t end quite the way these criminals had intended. Tekin says he decided he had one course of action to get these thieves out of his store.

“I put the clip in, cocked the gun.”

Tekin says he grabbed his pistol from his office and at gunpoint forced the hooded men out of his store retreating to their car. The owner even followed them outside to make sure the threat was gone.

“That basically saved the store, protected us and my family. Thankfully they were out of here.” he said.

The owner tells WBTV in total between what these guys stole and the damage that was done – it was a loss well into the six figures.

