Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

2 children rescued from house fire in Denver, NC

The children had to be rescued through a window and their condition is unknown.
Firefighters pulled the children out of a window of the home.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a house fire near the Lincoln-Catawba County line, after two children were trapped inside on Sunday night.

The fire occurred on Grassy Creek Road, near Gates Drive, just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters said they were met with heavy fire upon arriving to the home, and that the children were pulled out from a window.

“The rescue was made through the window, where firefighters actually handed the the children out to other firefighters and we had paramedic units standing by,” Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis said. “They actually started administering care at the time.”

Officials did not release the ages of the children, nor did they say what condition they are in.

“We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this, but I think the the crews done a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues, as well as to perform other searches in the house,” Davis said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Related: Officials: Man seriously hurt after sustaining burns in west Charlotte fire

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

Two men killed after stopping to help driver stuck in ditch on I-87
Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County
Jamarion Stanley
Wilmington police looking for missing teenager
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
Power restored for majority of southeastern NC