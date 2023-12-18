2 children rescued from house fire in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a house fire near the Lincoln-Catawba County line, after two children were trapped inside on Sunday night.

The fire occurred on Grassy Creek Road, near Gates Drive, just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters said they were met with heavy fire upon arriving to the home, and that the children were pulled out from a window.

“The rescue was made through the window, where firefighters actually handed the the children out to other firefighters and we had paramedic units standing by,” Sherrills Ford Fire Chief Rick Davis said. “They actually started administering care at the time.”

Officials did not release the ages of the children, nor did they say what condition they are in.

“We hate it when anybody has to go through something like this, but I think the the crews done a great job with the resources they had at the time to make the rescues, as well as to perform other searches in the house,” Davis said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

