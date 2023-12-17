Senior Connect
Roads close in Carolina Beach and other beaches due to flooding

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is beginning to report road closures and other impacts due to the storm making its way through southeastern North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 17.

See the latest First Alert Forecast.

You can submit photos and videos to WECT here.

In Carolina Beach, Canal Drive is blocked off in several areas including the intersection with Pelican Lane due to flooding as of about 2:50 p.m.

Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
The Town of Sunset Beach announced that the bridge to the beach has been reopened after it was closed at 2:40 p.m.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of flooding throughout the Southport waterfront.

Flooding in Southport on Dec. 17, 2023.
Flooding in Southport on Dec. 17, 2023.
You can see more photos of the storm impacts below:

Flooding in Ocean Isle Beach on Dec. 17, 2023.
Flooding in Ocean Isle Beach on Dec. 17, 2023.
Flooding in Ocean Isle Beach on Dec. 17, 2023.
Waves crash into the pier at Oak Island on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Submitted to WECT by Deo McDaniel

