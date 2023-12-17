Roads close in Carolina Beach and other beaches due to flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is beginning to report road closures and other impacts due to the storm making its way through southeastern North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 17.

In Carolina Beach, Canal Drive is blocked off in several areas including the intersection with Pelican Lane due to flooding as of about 2:50 p.m.

Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023. (WECT)

The Town of Sunset Beach announced that the bridge to the beach has been reopened after it was closed at 2:40 p.m.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of flooding throughout the Southport waterfront.

Flooding in Southport on Dec. 17, 2023. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

You can see more photos of the storm impacts below:

Flooding in Ocean Isle Beach on Dec. 17, 2023. (Submitted to WECT by Sarah Gore)

Waves crash into the pier at Oak Island on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Submitted to WECT by Deo McDaniel

