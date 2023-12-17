Roads close in Carolina Beach and other beaches due to flooding
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is beginning to report road closures and other impacts due to the storm making its way through southeastern North Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 17.
In Carolina Beach, Canal Drive is blocked off in several areas including the intersection with Pelican Lane due to flooding as of about 2:50 p.m.
The Town of Sunset Beach announced that the bridge to the beach has been reopened after it was closed at 2:40 p.m.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of flooding throughout the Southport waterfront.
