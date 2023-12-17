Holiday gift guide: presents from artisans at local gift shops

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays are right around the corner, and many folks still have some shopping to get done.

Antonio Carlo, a vendor who sells his gourmet sauce at Blue Moon Gift Shops, visited the studio to talk with WECT’s Emma Dollenmayer about local gifts for the holiday season.

“There’s over 100 shops with unique gifts, entrepreneurs, artisans, as you can see here many are hand crafted by artists,” Carlo said.

Carlo notes that there’s plenty of items that can be found at the shops that wouldn’t ever be seen at big box stores. He is particularly fond of his gourmet sauce that you can find at local Blue Moon shops.

“This is a third generation recipe from my hometown-- Genoa, Italy that’s where I’m from-- It’s my family’s recipe; my nana’s recipe, and we love to cook. And over the years we’ve served it to family and friends and we raised our children on it,” said Carlo. “And whenever we would serve the family and friends they would be like ’oh my goodness this is so great it’s like having a little Italy.’”

He began with just a single sauce but has since introduced new flavors. They all work great with pasta, and Carlo says he likes to use specific flavors for certain meals.

“That spicy arrabiata, if you like seafood, great with shrimp fra diavolo, mussels marinara, a nice frutti di mare. The roasted garlic also pairs well with any proteins. Chicken veal, pork sausage, meatballs, even grilled vegetables,” he said. “and finally one of my favorites, I have to share the fresh tomato basil leaf and that’s because. We utilize this to make homemade pizza on the grill. And you can see all that beautiful dark basil oil and extra virgin olive oil, that will soak into your crust for a wonderful smoky margarita flavor.”

You can watch the full interview at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.