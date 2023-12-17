“He always loved to put a smile on people’s face” victims family host bike drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday evening the family of Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady, hosted a bike drive to give back to children in the community.

“Ski Dog” was killed in May of 2020. On Wednesday Edward Huckabee was convicted of first degree murder in the death of “Ski Dog”.

The family of “Ski Dog” says he loved to give back. His family and friends continue to host events with is brand Ski Dog Promotions.

“He always loved to put a smile on people’s face. So I am praying that we can continue to do this to keep his name alive because he was such a good boy,” said Carolyn Carter, “Ski Dog’s” mother.

The Saturday bike drive gave away free bikes at the Shugah Shak Lounge in Wilmington. Parents had to show up with their children and everyone involved had the chance to pick out a bike.

“This came about when Ski Dog was 7 years- old. We lived right over here in Taylor Homes. I got him a bicycle for Christmas. When I bought him the bike, he went out into the park and came back home with no bicycle. I was so upset because I had just paid all that money for that bicycle. And it was like it didn’t even faze him. And after a while he said Ma, I don’t know who stole my bike but Ma look under the tree. Look all that stuff I got he said maybe they needed it more than me. Because of that my heart just went out to him and I went back to the store and got him another bicycle. So this is where this stems from,” said Carter.

