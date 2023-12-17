Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

“He always loved to put a smile on people’s face” victims family host bike drive

Children enjoy new bikes at the annual Ski Dog Promotions Bike Drive.
Children enjoy new bikes at the annual Ski Dog Promotions Bike Drive.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday evening the family of Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady, hosted a bike drive to give back to children in the community.

“Ski Dog” was killed in May of 2020. On Wednesday Edward Huckabee was convicted of first degree murder in the death of “Ski Dog”.

The family of “Ski Dog” says he loved to give back. His family and friends continue to host events with is brand Ski Dog Promotions.

“He always loved to put a smile on people’s face. So I am praying that we can continue to do this to keep his name alive because he was such a good boy,” said Carolyn Carter, “Ski Dog’s” mother.

The Saturday bike drive gave away free bikes at the Shugah Shak Lounge in Wilmington. Parents had to show up with their children and everyone involved had the chance to pick out a bike.

“This came about when Ski Dog was 7 years- old. We lived right over here in Taylor Homes. I got him a bicycle for Christmas. When I bought him the bike, he went out into the park and came back home with no bicycle. I was so upset because I had just paid all that money for that bicycle. And it was like it didn’t even faze him. And after a while he said Ma, I don’t know who stole my bike but Ma look under the tree. Look all that stuff I got he said maybe they needed it more than me. Because of that my heart just went out to him and I went back to the store and got him another bicycle. So this is where this stems from,” said Carter.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A crash on Wrightsville Avenue near Rogersville Road.
Crews respond to head-on collision on Wrightsville Avenue
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie...
Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees

Latest News

Hundreds gather for free Christmas
Hundreds gather for the chance to take home free Christmas gifts
Large volumes of packages are causing some shipping delays (2023)
Shipping service shares last-minute holiday shipping tips
Holiday lighting display activities could change due to storm
Enchanted Airlie allowing guests to request refunds due to Sunday storm
A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board details what contributed to a...
NTSB report details possible cause of plane crash that killed two Ocean Isle Beach men