Crews responding to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.

Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a rollover crash at Carolina Beach Road near Sanders Road as of about noon on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Emergency services got called at around 11:30 a.m. about a crash at the intersection, according to New Hanover County Communications Coordinator-Emergency Services Caress Clegg.

The crash was on the southbound lanes. Sanders Road is near the Tregembo Animal Park, Eggs Up Grill and Harris Teeter.

Make sure to stay safe while on the roads today as a significant storm impacts the area with plenty of rain and gusty winds. Your First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Action Day today, and you can learn more on today’s weather forecast.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

