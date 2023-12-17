Crews responding to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are responding to a rollover crash at Carolina Beach Road near Sanders Road as of about noon on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Emergency services got called at around 11:30 a.m. about a crash at the intersection, according to New Hanover County Communications Coordinator-Emergency Services Caress Clegg.

The crash was on the southbound lanes. Sanders Road is near the Tregembo Animal Park, Eggs Up Grill and Harris Teeter.

Make sure to stay safe while on the roads today as a significant storm impacts the area with plenty of rain and gusty winds. Your First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Action Day today, and you can learn more on today’s weather forecast.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Rollover crash at Carolina Beach and Sanders roads… Hope everyone is okay! Not a day for speeding, tailgating, or driving with headlights off… Big risk of doing this to yourself or another driver if so… pic.twitter.com/IwSKVT8W21 — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) December 17, 2023

