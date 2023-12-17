Senior Connect
Brunswick County Schools delaying schools by two hours due to weather tomorrow

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay on Monday due to inclement weather.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and to ensure bus driver visibility in the morning,” BCS wrote on their Facebook page.

The schools will contact parents with more specific information.

