Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory was issued in Columbus County Water District 2 at 8:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The advisory was issued due to a water main break. Water District 2 includes unincorporated parts of Columbus County near Chadbourn and Cerro Gordo.

“Our public utilities employees have been out since this morning trying to find the water main break that is causing low or no water pressure. If you see water bubbling up or any areas where the road is washing out please call 910-770-2158. We are committed to finding and fixing the break as soon as possible,” a county announcement states.

Make sure to vigorously boil any water used for consumption until the advisory has ended.

