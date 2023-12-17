Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees
Hundreds gather for free Christmas gifts
Hundreds gather to take home free Christmas gifts at local church
A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board details what contributed to a...
NTSB report details possible cause of plane crash that killed two Ocean Isle Beach men
A crash on Wrightsville Avenue near Rogersville Road.
Crews respond to head-on collision on Wrightsville Avenue
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.

Latest News

A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and South Carolina while heading up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Powerful storm slams East Coast bringing floods and winds
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza