Shipping service shares last-minute holiday shipping tips

Large volumes of packages are causing some shipping delays (2023)(WECT)
By Delaney Tarpley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than 10 days out from Christmas, the pressure is on to get presents to their final destination.

Mailbox Express shipping service in Monkey Junction has been busy since the start of the holiday season. According to owner Corey Lasater, the business has seen an average of 120 customers a day each day the past week.

“We’re seeing large volumes of Fed Ex, UPS and U.S. mail,” Lasater said.

Because of those large volumes, some carriers are experiencing delays.

“We’ve seen a slowdown with the U.S. postal service,” Lasater said. “Priority is usually 2-3 days, but now we’re seeing 4-5 days. Maybe longer.”

Lasater said, right now, other carriers might be a safer bet to get packages under the tree on time.

“We recommend Fed Ex or UPS if it has to go across the country at this point,” Lasater said. “Fed Ex and UPS for the most part seem to be on schedule.”

The carriers themselves have given out recommended deadlines:

  • USPS recommends shipping by Saturday, December 16
  • For USPS priority shipping, the final deadline is Wednesday, December 20
  • FedEx recommends shipping early next week
  • UPS recommends shipping by Tuesday, December 19

Lasater said although holiday shipping hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels, there’s a newer challenge that’s causing some of the delivery backups.

“People are buying more online versus shopping out in the community so that’s increasing the volume of the carriers which is slowing everything down a little bit,” Lasater said.

There is still time to ship holiday items, but Lasater says to be prepared to spend a little bit more money if you want your packages to arrive before Christmas. Mailbox Express, which is normally open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday to accommodate the crowds.

