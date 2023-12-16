Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police investigating fatal shooting in Duplin County

Police investigating fatal shooting in Duplin County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Wallace are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On December 15th around 9: 30 p.m., police went to reports of shots fired at 125 Poplar St. When they arrived, police say they found an open door and could see a shell casing on the floor inside the home. When officers went inside, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

That man was later identified as 39-year-old Anthony Deshaun Murray.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and they do not think there is any further threat to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation is also helping with this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wallace PD at 910-285-2126, policeinfo@wallace.gov.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power restored for majority of southeastern NC
Areas of Canal Drive in Carolina Beach have been blocked off due to flooding. Dec. 17, 2023.
Closures in Carolina Beach and other areas due to flooding
Local schools delayed Monday due to weather
Rollover crash at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Sanders Road on Dec. 17, 2023
Crews respond to rollover crash on Carolina Beach Rd. near Sanders Rd.
A map of the water districts in Columbus County
Boil water advisory issued for Columbus County water customers near Chadbourn, Cerro Gordo

Latest News

Two men killed after stopping to help driver stuck in ditch on I-87
Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County
Jamarion Stanley
Wilmington police looking for missing teenager
Market Street in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover Community Endowment reveals local recipients of $53 million in grants
Power restored for majority of southeastern NC