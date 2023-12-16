Senior Connect
NTSB report details possible cause of plane crash that killed two Ocean Isle Beach men

The plane was getting upgrades in Myrtle Beach before the flight -- but the report shows they were likely improperly installed.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. AND OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on a plane crash that happened in September 2022 in Horry County, South Carolina.

The report details possible causes of the crash that killed Ocean Isle Beach residents 72-year-old Barrie McMurtrie and 66-year-old Terry Druffel.

The plane was getting upgrades for months before the flight at a facility in Myrtle Beach, the report says.

The report says it’s unlikely that a gasket was installed during these upgrades. There was no record of one being ordered even though the director of maintenance told officials he thought he had replaced the gasket.

The report also says the director of maintenance “likely did not review the work in detail before signing for the airplane to return to service.”

The board says these shortcomings likely contributed to the accident, which resulted in the plane losing power while in flight.

“Contributing to the accident was the Director of Maintenance’s failure to verify the installation of the vacuum pump gasket before returning the airplane to service,” the report said.

The pilot told air traffic control shortly after flight takeoff that he was having issues with the compass and then the engine lost power.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing but hit trees and a power line before crashing onto a gravel road and catching on fire, the report says.

It’s unclear if the maintenance director or the Myrtle Beach facility will be held liable.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

