Hampstead business owner gives away free Christmas trees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man in Hampstead, Brad Wallace, decided to do a different idea after giving back gives back to the community several times a year.

Wallace, who owns P&L Palms, decided to give away Christmas Trees to those who need one this year.

“I wanted to give back to the community because we have been very blessed with the community support of our small business here in Hampstead with our palm trees and landscape nursery,” says Wallace.

Wallace believes this can help cut down on costs financially this holiday season for many families.

Friday, December 15 will be another opportunity to grab a tree. The tree giveaway will be at 20062 US-17 N in Hampstead. Wallace will be there at 3:30 p.m. until all the trees are gone.

