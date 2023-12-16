Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hampstead business owner gives away free Christmas trees

Free Christmas Tree giveaway
Free Christmas Tree giveaway(WECT STAFF)
By Anaiya Cromartie
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man in Hampstead, Brad Wallace, decided to do a different idea after giving back gives back to the community several times a year.

Wallace, who owns P&L Palms, decided to give away Christmas Trees to those who need one this year.

“I wanted to give back to the community because we have been very blessed with the community support of our small business here in Hampstead with our palm trees and landscape nursery,” says Wallace.

Wallace believes this can help cut down on costs financially this holiday season for many families.

Friday, December 15 will be another opportunity to grab a tree. The tree giveaway will be at 20062 US-17 N in Hampstead. Wallace will be there at 3:30 p.m. until all the trees are gone.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Community members can get food, essentials and more at local events during the holiday season.
Local meals and outreach events for people in need in holiday season
Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
‘Roaring 20′s’ gala to be held in support of Cinderella’s Closet Wilmington
Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home