Hundreds gather for the chance to take home free Christmas gifts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Saturday morning at Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church, over 300 families had the chance to collect free Christmas gifts.

The Free Christmas Shop was started by Molly Tilyou during the pandemic. Over the years her effort has grown and she now helps provide free gifts to hundreds in the community.

Tilyou partnered with Reddgo Long, the bishop of Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church. On Saturday the church space was used as a shopping center for members of the community.

“What really inspired us is people were asking for gifts for family members or friends or neighbors. And so the first year it kind of just happened in four days. And then after that it’s grown. This is our fourth year,” said Tilyou.

People had the chance to register for the Free Christmas Shop in advance checking off items they plan to shop for. Those who registered had first pick at the items displayed.

People had the chance to pick from over 1100 new gifts, 528 jackets and hundreds of toys. Everything given out was donated through local businesses.

“It’s such a blessing and it’s kind of overwhelming. We see all the kids who see the needs and they’re just so happy when they come through.” said Long.

373 families registered with 640 children. The event kicked off at 9 in the morning, with the line wrapped around the building.

People had the chance to pick out clothing items for kids of all ages. The Free Christmas Shop also gave people the chance to get their gifts wrapped.

While adults were shopping children were given the choice to go inside of the church and pick out free gifts for their parents.

“We try to make it more of an event. And so that’s why we have the kids section inside which is really cool because they get to pick out a gift and wrap it for their parents and they do crafts and that way they don’t feel any weird type of way about coming to something like this. It’s fun for them and they’re able to give their parents something as well who do so much for them during the year,” said Tilyou.

People who came out to the Free Christmas Shop say it’s really appreciated, especially during the holidays.

“It takes stress off just because if you don’t have the time to do it, and then just being a part of the community, the outreach, you know, it makes you feel I guess helpful and needed,” said mother and event participant Aimee Moree.

Others who came out say they feel grateful to shop for a few extra gifts to put under the tree.

“It’s a Great opportunity and I appreciate your being out here to help. Some people really needed this,” said Tianna Buckley an event participant.

People also say they would like to see more events like the the Free Christmas Shop in other areas around town.

“I think you also need more people to do this and other communities,” said Towana Hampton an event participant.

Many left with their hands full. Tilyou and Long say helping the community is what it is all about.

“Really blessed and excited and happy to spread the cheer and be here and excited to do it again next year,” said Tilyou.

