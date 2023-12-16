Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

GRAPHIC: Deputy accused of masturbating in patrol car, performing sex acts in public

Yamhill County Officer David Richard Mills is facing criminal charges and an internal affairs investigation. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Oregon authorities say a deputy has been placed on administrative leave and is currently under internal investigation.

Note: The details in the story may be disturbing to some readers.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Richard Mills has been charged with 12 misdemeanor counts related to exposing his genitals and performing sexual acts in public, court documents stated.

According to the Benton County district attorney’s office, Mills, 36, masturbated into a water bottle of another person with the intent of that person unknowingly drinking it and sharing the video online for financial benefit on Jan. 5, 2022.

Mills is also accused of masturbating in a public building and posting a video of it online the same day.

On April 2, 2023, Mills allegedly posted a picture of himself online while he was wearing his uniform with his penis exposed.

Additionally, he reportedly placed his exposed penis on a countertop in the sheriff’s office on Aug. 6, 2023.

Mills’ charges include official misconduct, public indecency, disorderly conduct and abuse of venerated objects.

“We understand that the community has a high level of expectation for the professionalism of those who work in public safety. When there is any breach in that professionalism, we take that very seriously,” Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson said.

According to a statement released Friday by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were told about the content on Sept. 1.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s office said “the employee depicted in the content” was placed on leave that day.

Authorities said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

“The filing of criminal charges is a very serious consideration for a law enforcement agency, we must be thorough and accurate in our response,” the sheriff’s office shared in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A crash on Wrightsville Avenue near Rogersville Road.
Crews respond to head-on collision on Wrightsville Avenue
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie...
Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees

Latest News

Authorities said Lavon Bernard Julius, 43, shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison after...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
Netanyahu says Israel is as ‘committed as ever’ to war after soldiers mistakenly killed 3 hostages
Noel Manor, a senior community featuring independent, assisted living and memory care...
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement