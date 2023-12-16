First Alert Forecast: significant coastal storm to affect Cape Fear Region Sunday, Sunday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A strong storm system will lumber through the Cape Fear Region, Carolinas, and adjacent Atlantic waters. To underscore this disruptive situation, your First Alert Weather Team is continuing the First Alert Action Day program through Sunday night before more tranquil conditions return for the week ahead.

Timing & Impacts: Through Sunday night, expect rain to fall heavily at times, tally to one to three and locally five inches, and produce isolated drainage flooding. A few strong and even severe thunderstorms may mix in between 1 and 9 p.m. but, even if such cells do not materialize, background winds will be bumpy enough with frequent gusts of 35+ mph likely and stray gusts of 55+ mph possible. These winds may scatter yard items, down leaves and limbs, and trigger sporadic power outages. Minor to moderate tidal flooding at the 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. cycles, beach erosion, gales, and rough seas are probable, also.

Our Promise & Your Action: Trust your First Alert Weather Team to keep you updated on television, online, on social media, and inside your WECT Weather App. Stay alert, budget extra travel time, and move activities indoors and onshore. As you did with the storm from last Sunday, keep loose yard items - tools, toys, etc. - stowed and decorations - lights, Santas, etc. - pinned and deflated. Charge your phone on the off chance you lose power. And if you have a chronic inflammatory condition, maintain your pain therapies as the barometric pressure will very wildly with the passage of this storm system.

See more details in the seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.