Enchanted Airlie allowing guests to request refunds due to Sunday storm

Holiday lighting display activities could change due to storm
Holiday lighting display activities could change due to storm(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have plans on visiting any outdoor holiday attractions over the weekend, you may want to pay close attention to the weather.

Due to the storm coming in on Sunday event staff at Enchanted Airlie will be allowing guests to request refunds. Refunds are for guests with Sunday tickets and can be requested through the Airlie Garden website.

Tara Duckworth, the parks and gardens director is still encouraging people to come out and enjoy all the event has to offer.

“Well, we’re leaving it up to our visitors to decide if they’re comfortable coming on Sunday. We’re hoping the rain will stay away. Get in, get out quickly so we’ll be ready for our evening on Enchanted Airlie. But if customers do have tickets and they don’t feel comfortable coming they can request a refund,” said Duckworth.

Event staff with Enchanted Airlie say they plan to monitor reports from the National Weather Service and will update their website if anything changes.

Although the gates remain open at Enchanted Airlie, the same can not be said for All Is Bright.

All Is Bright, presented by Patriot Illumination and Poplar Grove Plantation will be closed on Sunday. Event coordinators say they plan to reopen on Monday.

Suzette Cooper-Hawley, the director of events at Poplar Grove says smaller decorations will be placed inside. She said bigger sets are secured and can withstand heavy wind and rain.

“It will basically be a very long night Saturday night. Where we will take all that stuff and put it into the buildings and then drag it all out again on Monday and reset again, which is a drag, but it’s part of doing outdoor festivals and we’re prepared for it,” said Cooper-Hawley.

