WMPO, Elizabethtown to receive federal funding for plans to make roads safer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Town of Elizabethtown have been selected to receive funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A, grant program, according to a WMPO announcement.

Per the WMPO, the program funds initiatives seeking to prevent roadway deaths and injuries.

“The WMPO was awarded $400,000 in grant funds with a 20 percent local match amount of $100,000 to be provided by the WMPO and by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT),” the release states. “The goal of the project is to provide regional planning, through a comprehensive Safety Action Plan, that leads to the elimination or substantial reduction of fatalities and serious injuries on the roadway network for the entirety of the 494 square mile WMPO planning area, which includes underserved urban and rural communities.

“A regional Safety Action Plan will provide a framework for the WMPO, inclusive of its 10 member jurisdictions, to address and mitigate safety issues across the region.”

The WMPO includes all of New Hanover County, the towns of Leland, Belville, Navassa and the northern portions of Brunswick County as well as the southern portions of Pender County. For more information about which areas are included, please visit the WMPO website.

“Once the WMPO has developed the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, its member jurisdictions will be eligible to apply for additional SS4A Implementation Grant funding,” the WMPO announcement adds. “Implementation Grants provide federal funds to implement projects and strategies identified in an Action Plan to address a roadway safety problem.

“Projects and strategies may be infrastructure, behavioral, and/or operational activities. Implementation Grant funding requests may also include project-level planning and design activities, supplemental Action Plan activities in support of an existing Action Plan, and demonstration activities in support of an Action Plan.”

The Town of Elizabethtown was selected to receive $275,271 from the SS4A program to “develop a comprehensive safety action plan,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For more information about the SS4A grant program, please visit the USDOT website.

