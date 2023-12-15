Volunteers needed for planting trees at NHC landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Plastic Ocean Project needs volunteers to help plant 80 trees at the NHC Landfill in an area known as ‘Fran’s Forest’ on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The site will cover around two acres and it contains inert debris from Hurricane Fran that landed in 1996.

“Twelve years ago, our department made a commitment to establish habitat restoration areas on unused property at the landfill. With POP’s amazing team of volunteers, we’ve very close to realizing that vision two decades ahead of schedule. It’s truly amazing seeing the transformation of those areas over the past few years. Now it hosts deer, raccoon, fox, squirrels, wild turkeys, and more! It’s a must-see stop on the many tours we conduct, and folks are amazed at the hard work and dedication put into creating such a natural, peaceful space that can be enjoyed for many years to come,” New Hanover County’s Recycling and Solid Waste Director Joe Suleyman.

POP initiated its Trees4Trash program in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence, and for every 25 pounds of trash collected at POP cleanups, one tree is planted.

