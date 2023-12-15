UNCW Board of Trustees to vote on potential tuition increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The cost of a higher education could be going up at UNCW. The proposed rates need approval from the board of trustees, as a first step, and that could happen Friday afternoon.

In-state undergraduate students could see their overall cost go up by about 2.7% which would include meal plans and housing. But for out-of-state students, for both undergraduate and graduate students, that comes on top of a potential 5% tuition increase.

To break that down - for in-state undergraduate students the estimated total cost would be around $25,000 per year.

For out-of-state students, you’d now be paying closer to $42,000 per year.

That’s noteworthy because UNCW recently had its budget reduced for going over its cap for out-of-state enrollment. But out-of-state students bring in so much money - we’re told the university would still end up with a net positive.

The university is one of many UNC schools considering raising tuition this year and the 5% increase is not the highest.

As for what all the additional money will be used for, the university says it will go towards more academic counselors for students, more clinical care providers for the counseling center, expanding academic programs, and creating a peer educator program.

The board of trustees meets at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. If the board of trustees gives their stamp of approval—the board of governors would need to give the final OK at their meeting in February.

