Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
A request to add extra boat slips to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina hit a snag...
Request to add more boat slips at Carolina Beach Yacht Club gets turned down
Storm system delays Wrightsville Beach renourishment project’s start date
Storm system delays Wrightsville Beach renourishment project’s start date
Storm system delays Wrightsville Beach renourishment project’s start date