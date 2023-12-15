Suspect in kidnapping served as Teens Service Director for Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of kidnapping a woman from her Wilmington earlier this week served as the Teens Services Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina.

According to a spokesperson for the local Boys & Girls Club, Jayden Pauling was terminated immediately and barred from its facilities after club officials learned of his arrest.

“Although the charges related to the arrest did not occur on Club premises or involve Club members, we are both shocked and deeply saddened by this very concerning situation,” a statement states. “Upon learning this information, this individual was immediately terminated and is now barred from all Club programming and facilities. We plan to offer our full cooperation to authorities as needed.”

Pauling has been charged with discharging a firearm into an enclosure, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, interfering with emergency communication, and second degree kidnapping.

Per the WPD, patrol officers headed to an apartment on Parkview Circle in Wilmington for a welfare check a bit after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

“When officers arrived and began their investigation, they discovered that the person they were looking for was missing, additionally they located a window with a bullet hole through the glass. Patrol officers notified WPD detective who responded and started to conduct a further investigation. During the investigation WPD personnel learned that the female they were checking welfare on had been dropped off at a hospital in the Raleigh North Carolina area,” a WPD announcement states.

Police say Pauling, 23, is suspected of kidnapping the victim at gunpoint and assaulting her at the Wilmington apartment. She was treated for her injuries at the Wake Med hospital.

The WPD says that investigators interviewed the victim in Raleigh and that Pauling turned himself in to Wake County.

Dawn-Michele Blalock, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern North Carolina, released the following statement Friday:

“The safety and protection of the young people we serve is always our absolute highest priority, and we take any situation that might impact their well-being very seriously. Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina has learned of the recent arrest of a former employee. Although the charges related to the arrest did not occur on Club premises or involve Club members, we are both shocked and deeply saddened by this very concerning situation. Upon learning this information, this individual was immediately terminated and is now barred from all Club programming and facilities. We plan to offer our full cooperation to authorities as needed.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any staff member, volunteer, or youth member. All employees must undergo a thorough criminal background check prior to hire and annually, and all supervisory procedures are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of Club members and staff.

“As this is an active police matter , we are unable to offer further comment. Our commitment to our Club youth, their families, and our community is unwavering.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.