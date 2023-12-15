Storm system delays Wrightsville Beach renourishment project’s start date

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An impending storm system coming to town this weekend has pushed back the start date for Wrightsville Beach’s renourishment project.

“The weather is just impacting their ability to bring up the dredge on the ocean side,” Engineer Brennan Dooley said.

The project was supposed to begin the week of December 17, but the new start date will be sometime in the first two weeks of January 2024.

Dooley said the delay should not be a large damper on the project because the contractor, Marinex, was given a window from November to the end of March to complete the project. A project of this size is expected to take roughly 60 days.

“Workers will be on site 24/7,” Dooley said. “As soon as they can get started, they’ll work until it’s done. In the dredging industry, those guys work very hard. They’re out there in all the elements.”

The renourishment project is larger than the ones that have happened at Wrightsville Beach in the past. Typically 600-700 thousand cubic yards of sand are placed at the beach, but this project will see 1 million cubic yards of sand added to the beach.

“Because we lapsed a slight amount on our cycle, there’s a little bit more erosion than is typical,” Dooley said. “We’re taking as much sand from the borrow source, Masonboro Inlet, as we can.”

The renourishment projects are supposed to happen every four years and are normally paid for by a cost-sharing agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the town. This year, the $14.3 million project is paid for by emergency funding from the federal government.

The sand will be placed from the Holiday Inn on the north side of Wrightsville Beach to about 500 yards south of Blockade Runner Beach Resort. Visitors and residents can see where the construction is happening at present and where it will be shortly by using this tracker.

