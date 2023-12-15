Senior Connect
‘Roaring 20′s’ gala to be held in support of Cinderella’s Closet Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ‘Roaring 20′s’ gala will be held in support of Grace United Methodist Church’s Cinderella’s Closet Wilmington on Feb. 23.

According to the announcement, Cinderella’s Closet assists students who cannot afford to attend prom by offering free prom dresses and accessories as well as minor alterations.

“They are looking to expand their efforts into the counties surrounding New Hanover and also open up to private schools this year,” the release states.

The fundraiser is set to be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Warehouse on Water, located at 15 S Water St. in Wilmington.

“... attendees must be 21 years or older. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme. Tickets are $75 each or $125 per couple, there will be food served by A Thyme Savor, a cash bar, and a DJ as well,” the release adds.

Click here to purchase tickets. Those interested in sponsoring or hosting a dress drive are asked to contact cinderellasclosetilm@gmail.com.

