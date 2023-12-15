Senior Connect
Request to add more boat slips at Carolina Beach Yacht Club gets turned down

A request to add extra boat slips to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina hit a snag Thursday night, when the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to deny the request made by the owners to modify their special use permit to add another 20 boat slips to the property.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A request to add extra boat slips to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina hit a snag Thursday night.

The town’s planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to deny the request made by the owners of the yacht club, who asked to modify their special use permit to add another 20 boat slips to the property, which would bring the total to nearly 90. The request also meant that the owners would need another 11 parking spaces to accommodate the modifications.

Commission members cited four findings as the reasons for voting against the owner’s request:

  • That the use will materially endanger the public health or safety if located where proposed and developed according to the plan as submitted and approved by issuance of the C.U.P.
  • That the use does not meet all required conditions and specifications;
  • That the use will substantially injure the value of adjoining or abutting property, or that the use is a public necessity; and
  • That the location and character of the use if developed according to the plan as submitted and approved will not be in harmony with the area in which it is to be located and in general conformity with the town Land Use Plan and policies

The planning and zoning board voted against recommending approval will go to Carolina Beach Town Council, which will have the final say should owners ask to have the request heard in front of that board.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

