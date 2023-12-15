Reporters take deep dive into federal investigation of former Sheriff Jody Greene

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Veteran journalists Carli Brosseau of The Assembly and Sarah Nagem of the Border Belt Independent have combined their reporting talents to produce an in-depth look at the federal investigation into the former sheriff of Columbus County, Jody Greene, and allegations of abuses of power inside Greene’s office.

Their story, entitled Clouds over Columbus County, found dozens of people in the county received subpoenas to testify in front of a grand jury.

“One of the things that’s really stood out, as we’ve continued reporting on this, is how wide ranging the investigations seem to be,” said Brosseau, who worked as an investigative reporter at the News & Observer in Raleigh before joining The Assembly. “It seems like investigators are pursuing an awful lot of threads.”

Their story goes through much of the history of Greene’s political rise to being elected as sheriff in 2018, touching on many angles that include the controversy over Greene’s residence delaying his taking over as sheriff after defeating incumbent Lewis Hatcher, the accusations of abuse of power while Greene led the department, the recorded phone call WECT News first aired in September of 2022 where Greene is heard using abusive, racist language that ultimately led to his resignation, voters reelecting him to a second term in November of 2022 which ended with a second resignation weeks later. Those instances alone would be enough to fill a deep-dive report. But Brosseau and Nagem go further, finding that dozens of people in the county, including many elected officials, have testified in front of a federal grand jury.

“An awful lot has been already made public through the processes you already talked about,” Brosseau continued. “And there were several allegations that were made public when the local District Attorney (Jon David) petitioned to have Jody Greene removed. But we’ve been hearing about inquiries related to the finances of the department and to various deputies who worked under Jody Greene as well.”

Nagem, who has reported in North Carolina for more than 15 years, has covered many political stories. She says the events that have played out in Columbus County go beyond the ‘small-town politics’ kinds of stories that are often written about by reporters across the country.

“This is so widespread, the investigation, and it has so many layers,” she said. “Carli and I are still uncovering those layers, too, to be honest with you. We pull one thread and think that part of the story is wrapped up, and then there are a lot more threads to pull.”

While Nagem and Brosseau do have quotes from some individuals who received subpoenas to testify in front of the grand jury, the comments do not go into the substance of any testimony. Getting people to talk about the investigation into Greene’s alleged abuse of power or obstruction of justice while in office proved difficult. They delve into some of the allegations, backed up by meeting minutes or documents received through Freedom of Information Requests. The reporters believe the fallout when, or if, the investigation concludes, could rival the Colcor scandal that played out in the county in the early 1980s, which is also recounted in the story.

“Columbus County is a close-knit community that is divided on several levels I would say,” Nagem explained. “Jody Greene still has a lot of fans in Columbus County. His staunchest supporters, many of them still stand by him. But you know, it will be interesting to see if alliances shift, what it will mean, politically, in terms of the Board of Commissioners. It’s going to be a really big deal, if and when something comes down.”

You can read Clouds Over Columbus County, as reported by journalists Carli Brosseau of The Assembly and Sara Nagem of the Border Belt Independent by clicking here.

