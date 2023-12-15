‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 60,000 vehicles cross the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge each day according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Starting as soon as Jan. 3, both lanes on the bridge heading into Wilmington will close so crews can make repairs to the moveable deck. After those repairs are complete, NCDOT officials say those lanes will reopen, and the lanes into Brunswick County will close. The repairs could last until Memorial Day.

Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Deputy Director Abby Lorenzo says the organization has been working with local businesses to prepare for the upcoming traffic.

NCDOT officials expect traffic to be detoured across the Isabel Holmes Bridge and I-140. While this is sure to cause delays, Lorenzo says the best way to limit headaches is to reduce the number of cars on the road.

“If you have the ability to shift when you’re out on the road traveling, if you have the opportunity to go with your neighbors to the grocery store or whatever trip you may have planned, those are all eating and removing those vehicle miles traveled,” Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo says WMPO’s Go Coast program can help people understand how to use alternate forms of transportation to get where they need to go.

“Every trip saved, even if it seems like a minimal low impact, it is helping,” said Lorenzo. “[But] it’s not going to mitigate all the congestion we’re going to see.”

Laurie Anderson is a teacher who lives in Leland but works in New Hanover County. She says she is already planning to leave an hour earlier than usual to get to work once the repair work begins.

“I am going to try starting an hour early to get to just the other side of the Cape Fear Bridge which is normally about 12 [minutes]. I’ll start at 6 a.m. but if there’s an accident who knows what will happen,” Anderson said.

The lane closures and inevitable traffic are also likely to impact businesses on both sides of the bridge.

While Lorenzo and WMPO officials have suggested remote work as an option to reduce traffic, that is not an option for Anderson or Waterline Brewing Company Owner Rob Robinson.

Robinson says the repair work will impact his business- and others nearby- in more ways than one.

“I think that the bridge closure is going to have kind of a subtle effect, not just the overt effect,” said Robinson. “It’s going to create traffic problems in the drive across for the businesses like us that do deliveries, but I think it’s also going to impact the number of people that might just stay home instead of going out.”

NCDOT Engineer Chad Kimes says the bridge repairs need to be done before the summer to avoid the possibility of having to shut the entire bridge down.

Robinson, meanwhile, hopes that the repairs will not make the slow season even slower.

“We get a lot of people that come to visit us and the rest of downtown from Brunswick County and from Leland and they come across the bridge and so, going all the way around to Isabel Holmes is going to be quite the mess,” Robinson said.

NCDOT awarded a $7.1 million contract to Southern Road & Bridge LLC for the project. The company can earn an additional $500,000 if the project is finished early.

