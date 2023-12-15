Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report

A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board details why a small plane likely had problems during a deadly 2022 flight.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board details why a small plane likely had problems during a 2022 flight that ended with the deaths of the plane’s pilot and passenger.

The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie McMurtrie and 66-year-old Terry Druffell, both of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

When authorities looked at the plane’s engine after the crash, they did not find a gasket, which may have caused the engine to lose oil and power after taking off from Myrtle Beach, the report states.

Before the plane took off, it underwent upgrades at a facility in Myrtle Beach. These upgrades included removing the vacuum pump and installing a blanking plate on the vacuum pump drive pad, according to the director of maintenance.

The report states it is likely during these upgrades, no gasket was installed, as there was no record of one being ordered. The director of maintenance did tell officials he thought he replaced the gasket.

“Additionally, the director of maintenance likely did not review the work in detail before signing for the airplane to return to service,” the report reads.

The report found the director of maintenance to be presumably at fault, stating, “The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The mechanic’s failure to install the required gasket on the vacuum pump drive pad in accordance with the maintenance manual, which resulted in oil exhaustion and the subsequent loss of engine power.”

The report also stated that contributing to the accident was the director’s “failure to verify the installation of the vacuum pump gasket before returning the airplane to service.”

After the engine issues, the plane tried to land in a field near McNeill Road, but the plane hit a tree and crashed into a gravel roadway.

A post-crash fire consumed most of the wreckage.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Over 900 customers without power in Kings Grant area
Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Carolina Mudcats
Carolina Mudcats moving to new stadium in Wilson